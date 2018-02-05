Former Boise State Bronco An NFL Champion Following Eagles Win

The "underdogs" did it again. For the third straight week, the Philadelphia Eagles proved they DO play favorites, and they do it quite well.

The path to Super Bowl LII (52) was not an easy one for this year's Eagles team. Despite not being favored to win a single playoff game at all--including two games where they played on their home field--the Philadelphia Eagles went on to beat the New England Patriots in yesterday's Super Bowl by a score of 41-33.

Philadelphia beat both the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings to win the NFC championship, and earn a trip to Super Bowl LII. In both games, they were projected losers. One of the key reasons for Philadelphia's success this year was second year running back Jay Ajayi .

From 2012 through 2014, Ajayi excelled as a running back for the Boise State Broncos. His three touchdowns in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl helped earn Boise State a victory over Arizona. In 2015, Ajayi was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, only to be traded in October of 2017 to the Eagles.

While he may not have made the impact many thought he would in yesterday's Super Bowl--having rushed for less than 60 yards and never reaching the end zone--his mere presence in the backfield for Philadelphia allowed the team to be a multidimensional threat.

Jay Ajayi is now an NFL champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, who as a team, earned the city's first Super Bowl win yesterday in franchise history. See Ajayi's postgame comments in the above video clip from YouTube .