Former Boise State University QB Brett Rypien Signs With Broncos
Former Boise State University (BSU) Quarterback Brett Rypien has signed a contract with the Denver Broncos.
Rypien, who ended his collegiate career with BSU as a senior last season, was not taken by any team in this week's NFL Draft, according to a report by broncoswire. Rypien will have the chance to compete for the backup role with fellow draftee Drew Lock, out of Missouri. It is expected Joe Flacco will start the 2019-20 season for Denver.
While at BSU, Rypien threw for over 13,000 yards, with 90 touchdowns and just 29 interceptions, according to stats at ESPN. He is the nephew of former Washington Redskins Quarterback Mark Rypien, a two-two champion.
Last season's BSU running back, Alexander Mattison, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with pick 102. This year marks the ninth straight that a BSU player was taken in the NFL Draft, going back to 2010 when defensive back Kyle Wilson was taken by the Jets.