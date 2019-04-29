Former Boise State University QB Brett Rypien Signs With Broncos

Former Boise State University (BSU) Quarterback Brett Rypien has signed a contract with the Denver Broncos.

Rypien, who ended his collegiate career with BSU as a senior last season, was not taken by any team in this week's NFL Draft, according to a report by broncoswire . Rypien will have the chance to compete for the backup role with fellow draftee Drew Lock, out of Missouri. It is expected Joe Flacco will start the 2019-20 season for Denver.

While at BSU, Rypien threw for over 13,000 yards, with 90 touchdowns and just 29 interceptions, according to stats at ESPN . He is the nephew of former Washington Redskins Quarterback Mark Rypien, a two-two champion.

Last season's BSU running back, Alexander Mattison, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with pick 102. This year marks the ninth straight that a BSU player was taken in the NFL Draft, going back to 2010 when defensive back Kyle Wilson was taken by the Jets.