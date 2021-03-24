Former Twin Falls Nurse Krystal Lee Released On Parole

A former Twin Falls nurse and Hansen resident found guilty of tampering with evidence in a 2018 Colorado murder case has been released from the correctional facility she has spent two years at.

Krystal Lee has been released on parole from a Colorado women's facility following a resentencing in the case of slain Colorado mother and flight instructor Kelsey Berreth, according to information shared by Denver news source KKTV. A judge decided Lee had served sufficient time for her involvement in the crime, according to KKTV.

In November of 2019, Patrick Frazee was found guilty of the murder of Berreth, who went missing in 2018 on Thanksgiving Day. The missing mother's cellphone was transported out of state by Lee, according to case details. Lee also had intimate knowledge of Berreth's death, and was involved in a cover up along with Frazee.

Lee will not serve her initial three-year sentence that was originally handed down, according to KKTV. We will continue to follow this case as we receive more information.

