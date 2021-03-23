President Biden Once Again Calls For U.S. Assault Weapons Ban

Less than 48 hours after a mass shooting in Colorado claimed the lives of 10 people including a state police officer, President Joe Biden has once again verbalized his stance on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the United States.

President Joe Biden addressed the country earlier today just hours after a gunman took the lives of 10 people at a store in Boulder, Colorado. The names of the victims, including the 51-year-old Colorado policeman who were killed Monday, were released to media Tuesday morning. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65.

During the conference, Biden made comments similar to those he's made in the past regarding assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, stating that House and Senate members should immediately draft legislation to make it more difficult to obtain these types of weapons, according to details shared at yahoo news. He did use the word "ban" in his speech.

It has been reported that a modified AR-15 style weapon was used in the Monday shootings. Colorado policeman and father of seven, Eric Talley, was one of the first to arrive to the scene of the grocery store Monday afternoon at approximately 2:30 P.M. He was responding to an active shooter call when he was struck and killed by the attacker.

Biden has been pushing for stricter gun laws for years. The Monday shootings in Boulder was the second mass incident in the U.S. in a week. A lone gunman killed eight people in Atlanta last week after opening fire in three separate massage parlors.

