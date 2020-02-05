Four Boise State Broncos Football Players Headed To NFL Combine

With the 2020 National Football League combine just a couple weeks away, the majority of athletes across the country that have received invites have already enthusiastically accepted. Four of those athletes played for the 12-2 Boise State Broncos last season.

Joining dozens of other prospects across the United States at this year's NFL Combine scheduled for February 23 through March 2, are four former broncos standouts. Tackle Ezra Cleveland, Offensive Lineman John Molchon, Defensive End Curtis Weaver and Wide Receiver John Hightower have all RSVP'd through their agents, according to details shared by ktvb.

The combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The broncos finished the 2019 season ranked 23rd after suffering a defeat in the Las Vegas Bowl to Washington State, by a score of 38-7.

Ezra Cleveland and Curtis Weaver have made themselves eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins April 23. The broncos were 8-0 in conference play last season, losing only to BYU in the regular season. They were also a perfect 7-0 at home.

It's been six years since this many BSU players were invited to the combine. Hightower led Boise State in receiving yards in 2019, with over 900 yards and eight touchdowns.

NFL defensive starters DeMarcus Lawrence and Leighton Vander Esch, both of the Dallas Cowboys, have proven to be exceptional pickups. Lawrence was drafted in 2014; Vander Esch went in the top 20 in 2018.

Boise State's spring game, which will give fans the first look at the 2020 team, is currently scheduled for April 11, 2020.

We wish the four BSU prospects the best of luck at the upcoming NFL combine.