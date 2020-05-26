Four Injured in Three Motorcycle Crash on Idaho Interstate

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people on motorcycles were hospitalized just before noon Monday when one motorcycle bumped into another causing a chain reaction on a north Idaho interstate.

According to Idaho State Police a group of three motorcycles were headed west on Interstate 90 on Fourth of July Pass, about 17 miles east of Coeur d'Alene, when Sagle resident James Pound, on a Harley Davidson, bumped into a Victoria motorcycle traveling alongside him, driven by Christopher Loll, of Sandpoint. Loll hit the center divider and was thrown off the bike and ended up on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.

Another rider traveling behind the other motorcycles, Robert Shaw, of Show Low, Arizona, and passenger Melissa Shaw, of Spirit Lake, tried the avoid the collision but couldn't and crashed into Pond's bike. ISP said all involved were taken to Kootenai Medical Center and had been wearing helmets. Parts of the interstate were blocked for about an hour.