Crash in Coeur d’Alene Claims One
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Coeur d'Alene man died after crashing into roadside barriers on the interstate Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the 52-year-old man was headed west on Interstate 90 in a Toyota Tundra when he struck the concrete barriers at just before 10 a.m. Police said the pickup kept going for a distance before coming to a stop. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
