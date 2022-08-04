North Dakota Man Killed in Head-on Crash in North Idaho

North Dakota Man Killed in Head-on Crash in North Idaho

WALLACE, Idaho (KLIX)-A North Dakota man was killed in fiery head-on crash Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the 72-year-old man was driving a 2021 Toyota van with a 69-year-old female passenger, also from North Dakota, when they crashed head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck pulling an empty dump trailer in a construction zone. Both vehicles caught on fire causing a wildland fire along the roadway, according to ISP. The female passenger of the van and the 72-year-old driver of the truck, from Kingston, were taken to area hospitals; the woman by helicopter. The crash blocked traffic for two hours while crews responded to the crash. ISP said the crash damaged the roadway requiring a detour be put in place until it is repaired. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire crews responded to the crash.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
Filed Under: fatality, I90, Idaho State Police
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top