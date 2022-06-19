Wrong-way Crash on Idaho’s 4th of July Pass Kills One

Wrong-way Crash on Idaho&#8217;s 4th of July Pass Kills One

WOLFE LODGE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a wrong-way crash with a semi-truck late Friday on 4th of July Pass in North Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old woman from Medimont in a Chevrolet pickup crashed head-on with a semi-truck a little after 10 p.m., the woman had been going the wrong direction on Interstate 90, she was killed. A man and woman, both 45, from Homestead, Florida were in the semi-truck and taken to nearby hospitals, they had been wearing their seat belts. The crash stopped traffic on the interstate for more than three hours.

