POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the interstate in Post Falls early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened in Post Falls on Interstate 90 at around 12:29 a.m. A Ford sedan went off the interstate, down an embankment, and ended up at the bottom of Exit 2. A woman from Auburn, WA, died at the scene, she had not been wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. Part of the roadway was blocked off during the investigation, which remains under investigation.

