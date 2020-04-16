Free Breakfast/Lunch Combos For Students Times And Location

This may have been going on since March 30th, but just in case some people were unaware, there are free breakfast and lunch combos available for children 18 and under provided at Twin Falls School District locations.

For the full press release information click here. But The announcement was officially made on March 27th and it will continue until the order is lifted.

Children 18 years and under can get free breakfast and lunch at seven different locations including Bickel Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Oregon Trail Elementary and Perrine Elementary. You can also get these meals from Fawnbrook Apartment Complex. Meals will be served between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Again it is completely free for children age 1 to 18. If parents or adults would like these meals it will cost them $3.30 for breakfast and $4.55 for lunch. The food does have to be taken off site. Many of the schools have a drive thru express lane as well so you don't even have to get out of your car.

Times are crazy right now and no child should have to worry about where their next meal is going to be. Parents shouldn't have to worry about how they are going to feed their kids, especially those who have lost their jobs and are full of uncertainty.

It is amazing the types of resources we have in this community and so many people willing to donate their time to a cause. For more information about Twin Falls School District head to www.tfsd.org