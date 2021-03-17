Free Food Boxes At Twin Falls ID Church

Today, Wednesday March 17th, you can get a free food box at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls.

The food boxes are first come first serve and they are full of perishable and non perishable foods. Because of some of the perishable food, they are not able to hold food boxes for anyone. The give away begins at 10 a.m. for anyone who may need a little extra help.

Amazing Grace Fellowship is located on Eastland at 1061 Eastland Dr N. The event is listed at 3 hours long but it really will last until all supplies are gone. In the past they have run out of food boxes within an hour or so. That means if you are wanting a free food box you should get there as close to 10 a.m. as possible.

I love our community and those that are so willing to help give away free food to those who need it. Again, it is free and it is a lot of good food. They usually do this every Wednesday when it is available. You can always check back with us and you can follow Amazing Grace Fellowship on social media to find out exactly which Wednesdays they have this available that way you can plan in the future.

I have not heard of another place or church that has had the ability to do this yet but we will keep looking just in case there are more options. If you or someone you know is struggling this is a great opportunity.