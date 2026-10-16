I’m voting for Jim Risch and against Proposition 1. I’ve known I’m going to do those two things for months. The option on Prop 1 is infanticide. The option if you oppose Risch is the Hootenanny Party, or the Silly Party. Heck, the Democrats' nominee was forced to drop out of the United States Senate race so a professor from the University of California, Berkeley could run ostensibly as an independent to hide his affiliations, which appear to be Democratic Socialists of America. If a candidate will fudge a political label, what else will he later lie about?

The Left is a Delusional Movement in Idaho

The Wall Street Journal interviewed a liberal baker in Stanley, because I guess he somehow represents the culture of Idaho. The baker explained that people were ready for an independent voice. The reporter then added that Risch maintains a lead of roughly 40 points in the polls. If it helps the mathematically challenged left, that’s beyond the margin of error.

The liberals staffing Idaho’s newsrooms tried to convince you there was a bandwagon rolling for change, but I’ve noticed in recent weeks they’ve given up on electioneering for their chosen one. Objective journalist is also a disingenuous label.

Risch is Reason and Right

There are great reasons to vote against the Senator’s opponents. There are better reasons to vote for him. He remains one of the most influential figures on the international stage; he’s straight up about what he believes, doesn’t shy away from a friendship with the President because it’s currently unfashionable, and he shares the values of most of his constituents. Your alternatives are mainly Marxists, disgruntled Republicans who’ve lost their leverage, and a housewife or two. Enough said.