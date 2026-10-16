One of my colleagues posted about one of Idaho’s latest UFO sightings. Click here to read the details. This coincides with this week’s release of a book by one of America’s lead UFO investigators, Jay Stratton. The government would prefer UAP, for unidentified aerial phenomena (I guess to confuse the public). I haven’t had an opportunity to yet read the book, but I caught a review from someone who did.

We're Not Seeing Otherworldly Visitors

Rod Dreher is a best-selling author who writes from a conservative Christian approach. Dreher is Greek Orthodox. He was so enthralled that he read the book in one day. No easy task. He explains that Stratton looks at UFOs from a secular perspective, but both men suggest what we’re seeing (or some of us see) isn’t a friendly apparition. In other words, the creatures, if that’s what they are, don’t mean us well. Stratton dismisses religious explanations. Dreher is among the leading voices raising the specter of demons. He recommends that people suffering from visits seek out an exorcist. By the way, I recently saw a comedian who joked that people always seem to call the Roman Church if they need an exorcist. They don’t call the local evangelist. I’m reminded of a prayer recited at the end of every Catholic Mass. Line three is the one that applies across denominations.

Good Luck Getting an Answer

Stratton says that even if the President ordered the release of records, some are buried so deeply in the deep state that we’ll never get the entire truth.