Free Food Boxes Today At Twin Falls Church

Amazing Grace Fellowship on Eastland will be giving away free USDA food boxes beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last.

If you are someone in need right now, especially with the holidays, you can go to Amazing Grace Fellowship at 1061 Eastland Drive and pick up a free food box. Along with the box, this week the church will be giving away potatoes donated by Lamb Weston and fresh trout donated by Riverence Provisions.

Again, this is first come first serve while supplies last and it begins at 9 a.m. If you are in need this is a great opportunity for you. I hear they go pretty fast each week so get there early to give you a better chance at getting some food.

It is the holidays, no one should go without a good meal. No one should ever go without a good meal. It's just another one of many reasons I absolutely love this community.