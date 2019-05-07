Free Food For Teachers Appreciation Day

This week we are celebrating and recognizing two groups pf amazing people. Nurses and teachers. Yesterday was National Nurses Day and we can all agree that nurses do a job that most of us could never do. Today we celebrate Teachers. This is a group of people who watch and teach our kids often more hours a day than we do as parents. We trust them with our children, but they also have to deal with our children. I know I couldn't be a nurse because of blood and smells but I'm a parent and I don't think I could be a teacher and deal with eight extra hours of not just my insane kids but a whole classroom of them!

Teachers, you deserve some freebies! Many restaurants are doing free food today, or for the rest of the week in some cases, if you present your teacher ID. Thrillist has a full list of restaurants but this list is for those places you can go in the Magic Valley. Most of these are franchise restaurants so you should call ahead and make sure that they are participating in the free stuff for teachers.