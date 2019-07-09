Free Pet Adoptions At Twin Falls Animal Shelter For Limited Time

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter really wants to find good homes for all their cats and dogs. They have been overloaded and overwhelmed by the number of animals coming in each day. Especially with the recent 4th of July events (fireworks) there has been an influx of stray dogs. So, if your pet has gone missing recently make sure to check at the shelter. If you are looking to adopt and have been waiting for the right time - that time is now.

Thanks to a sponsorship from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation all pet adoptions are free until July 20th, 2019. The 2nd annual Movin' On event will help clear the shelter and fill new homes with the love that comes from adopting a shelter pet and making them part of a family. Free adoptable pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, wormed, microchipped and registered, plus a free bag of food.

You can see pictures of the adoptable cats and dogs anytime on the People For Pets Facebook page or head to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Monday through Saturday. Free pet adoption event ends July 20th, so hurry in and find your new best friend.