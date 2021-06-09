FREE Twin Falls Teeter Totter; Tetanus Shot Not Included

You've got to love the free / Twin Falls section of Craigslist. You never know what you'll find. This week's item doesn't list a specific city, but it is on the Twin Falls page.

This week's Craigslist post from the Twin Falls / free section is an eye catcher for sure. When I first laid eyes on it, it looked like a movie prop from one of the Final Destination films. I thought, my God, I hope this kid survived the fall.

Would I put my son on this contraption that was posted to Craigslist on June 8, 2021? Probably not, but that doesn't mean your little ones can't enjoy many years of teeting and totting on it. The owner is willing to cut a hell of a deal too. As long as it doesn't get scrapped, it's free to you. (I'm not sure if he'll need that in writing or not)

I'm not sure what year this beauty was built, but I can easily imagine Eli Whitney sitting back in a chair, and watching one of his four children on it. It looks like something Cousin Eddie would query, "If you don't mind me asking, how much did she setcha back?

Craigslist

Well, I think my job here is done. This item would be a nice addition to any backyard, or salvage yard, for that matter.

Joking aside, it can be easily turned into something that kids would most likely enjoy. It's a nice project piece. Just have the first aid kit close by.

