Freezing Rain Expected in Parts of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The National Weather Service in Pocatello is warning people to watch for areas of freezing rain this morning from south central Idaho to the east. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Cassia County to the eastern part of the state warning drivers to watch for slick conditions, reduced visibility and up to three inches of snow. 511.idaho.gov is reporting roads surrounding the Burley area are slushy and wet. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Freezing rain is also expected for northeastern Nevada if you plan on traveling south on Highway 93.

National Weather Service Pocatello