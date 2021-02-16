Fugitive Wanted for Sex Crimes Caught after East Idaho Manhunt

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A wanted man was arrested late Sunday in east Idaho following a police chase and officer involved shooting. According to Pocatello Police Department, Richard "Rocky" Iverson was found and arrested in Blackfoot on February 14.

On Saturday night, U.S. Marshals were involved in a police pursuit that ended behind the Pocatello City Hall. Two men ran from the vehicle, one of them being Iverson and another yet to be unidentified that engaged officer and was shot and killed according to reports from eastidahonews.com.

According to court records, Iverson is charged with five felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16. Those charges were filed on February 10, along with a warrant.

Get our free mobile app