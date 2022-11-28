Man Injured in Idaho Falls Officer-involved Shooting

Man Injured in Idaho Falls Officer-involved Shooting

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening in Idaho Falls. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force led by the Idaho State Police is investigating the shooting. An officer responded to a call at around 8 p.m. to a social hall for a suicidal individual. After speaking with the 63-year-old man for several minutes the man pulled a knife. The officer grabbed the man's arm and the two struggled a bit. The officer let go and drew his firearm and told the man to move back as the man approached him with the knife. The officer then fired his gun hitting the man. Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded and began medical aid on the man until paramedics arrived. The injured man was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in unknown condition. The officer involved was not injured and no one at the social hall was hurt.

Get our free mobile app

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.
Filed Under: Idaho Falls Police, Officer involved shooting
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX