Funding Available for Septic Replacement for Some Idahoans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Money to help replace aging septic systems is available to some rural Idahoans who qualify through a federal grant. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says a total of $150,000 is up for grabs for the Rural Community Assistance Corporation for rural homeowner's septic systems in communities with less than 50,000 people. The loans are specifically to refurbish or replace aging septic systems. Homeowners must meet certain requirements to qualify for the money: they must own and occupy the home where the septic system is to be fixed or replaced, cannot exceeding $49,174 in annual income, and must obtain a permit for the work. Find the full list of requirements and how to apply HERE .