Garrison Keillor Joins Matt Lauer Unemployed

This morning I woke to reading a newspaper column from comedian and writer Garrison Keillor.

A couple of hours later Keillor was fired by Minnesota Public Radio

He was defending his fellow Minnesotan , Al Franken, by pointing out many of the allegations against the Senator are from people misinterpreting gags from Franken’s days in comedy.

Keillor mocked calls for Franken’s resignation. Within hours the Today Show’s Matt Lauer was fired for alleged sexual shenanigans. A couple of hours later Keillor was fired by Minnesota Public Radio on similar grounds.