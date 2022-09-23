We all seek to find happiness in life. It can come in many shapes and forms. Everybody has different things that make them happy, and we all have a different place which is our happy place. Some like a warm sunny place, while others may like a gloomy rainy day, or perhaps a quiet spot. Happiness looks different for everyone, but we all look to find it in some form or fashion. While finding happiness isn't easy, when you find it, it is worth it. Different places and different states make people happier than others, and when it comes to the happiest states in the United States, how does Idaho compare to others?

The Happiest and Least Happiest States

When it comes to finding the state that is the happiest, there are a few criteria that need to be taken into consideration, such as emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment. WalletHub recently used these categories to release a list of the happiest states in the United States. According to their list, Hawaii is the happiest state in the United States. Not too surprising for anyone that has ever visited Hawaii. Number two on the list is Maryland, followed by Minnesota to round out the top three. The least happy state in the US is West Virginia, just a tad unhappier than Louisiana, and Arkansas rounds out the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Happy State to Live In?

While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.

While Idaho can't compare to Hawaii, which most states can't, it is still one of the happiest places to live in all of the United States, and that is something we can hang our hat on. While we would like to see the suicide rate come down, there is a lot to enjoy about Idaho. Fresh air, good outdoor activities, natural beauty, and good work to be had. Enjoy living in one of the best states in the country, cause there are a lot of states unhappier than we are.

