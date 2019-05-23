Garth Brooks Announces Second Show At Boise’s Albertson’s Stadium

That is right! Garth Brooks has announced he has added a second show at Albertson's Stadium in Boise.

Garth Brooks and his team announced they will be having a show Friday, July 19th. This means you have a second chance at scoring tickets! The show will start at 7 p.m.

It will be a rain or shine event just like the July 20th event. Tickets will go on sale next Friday May 31st at 10 a.m. sharp.

If you tried to get tickets to the last show you know that it was tough to get in. You can go on to the waiting room at 9:30 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. That is how you guarantee that the price isn't increased. There will also still be an 8 ticket limit.

Don't forget about the phone number, you can call ticketmaster express 1-877-654-2784.

Tickets are likely going to go fast again. Make sure all your information is correct on your ticketmaster account before you go in to the waiting room.

Who is ready to try for the second show!