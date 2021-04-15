Gem County Sheriff Looking for Three Run Away Children

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are trying to find three children believed to have run away from the same home, months apart.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night that investigators are looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers, all of whom lived together and were last seen in the same rural neighborhood in the small city of Emmett, near the Oregon line.

Tristan was last seen on Sept. 10, and Taylor was last seen Oct. 19. Taryn was last seen Monday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

It said the two teenagers aren’t believed to be in danger and that they have had frequent contact with family members. Authorities didn’t say if the children were related and said they were believed to be runaways. It’s not clear whom they were living with.

“The focus of recent efforts have been on locating Taryn,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an updated post Wednesday. “Her status is that of missing due to her young age, but it is believed that she may have run away.”

Authorities have searched the area extensively to ensure Taryn wasn’t nearby or injured, the sheriff’s office said, and they are reaching out to people who know her to see if she is with a friend.

The sheriff’s office said the case is under investigation, and asked people with information to call.

The office did not respond to phone messages left Wednesday by The Associated Press seeking more information.

Get our free mobile app