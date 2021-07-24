Search for Missing Girl at Pillar Falls Scaled Back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After an extensive effort since Thursday evening, officials have scaled back their efforts Saturday evening for a missing juvenile female. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue crews ended their search Saturday evening after the girl went missing Thursday evening at Pillar Falls on the Snake River while she was swimming with a group of people. The sheriff's office said searchers will do spot searches on Sunday throughout the day.

