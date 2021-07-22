UPDATE, 7/23: The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from Pillar Falls this morning as they continue their search for a missing person on the Snake River. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Lori Stewart said late Friday morning crews were looking for a female juvenile. The girl had been part of a group swimming at Pillar Falls on Thursday evening before the emergency call went out at around 6:30 p.m. People have been asked to stay clear of Pillar Falls and Centennial Park to give emergency crews room to work.

UPDATE: The Twin Falls Fire Department said the search for the missing person was called off shortly before 9:30 p.m. as it got darker. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is planning the phase of the search.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency personnel have responded to a call of a missing person in the water at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were dispatched to Centennial Park to make their way up the river to the falls. They've asked the public to keep their distance.

