It seems like Idaho is an anomaly or some sort of glitch in the matrix. Despite the fact that we are most definitely an actual location on Earth, there are people who don’t believe Idaho exists. Even among those who live in Idaho, there are differences in opinions about geographical locations.

People can’t even agree on where the line is between Southern Idaho and Central or Northern Idaho. I’m not from Idaho, so I’ll use that as an excuse for my ignorance, but I was surprised to learn today that there are only 7 regions in Idaho. More surprising is that they aren’t what or where I would have expected and it depends on which regional map you are looking at.

I was looking through the Idaho Fish and Game website looking for information on fishing spots and came across a map of their definition of Idaho regions. I was mostly surprised that our region is just called ‘Magic Valley’. I know we live in the Magic Valley but I often hear people talking about South Central Idaho as a location and I assumed it was a region. Nope. There are southeast and southwest regions but no south-central. There isn’t even a north or central region recognized in Idaho. Maybe there is something going on in Idaho that we don’t know about?

But wait, there’s more (confusion). On the Visit Idaho site, they also have Idaho broken into 7 regions and these ones seem more in line with what I would have thought. Their map also proves that Boise is indeed part of Southern Idaho. This map is also more logical based on actual geographical location and directions. Finally, we get a northern Idaho and south-central region.

On the Idaho Health and Welfare map, you’ll get a hybrid version of Idaho regions. I understand the confusion now. There are also other sites that break Idaho into only 3 to 6 regions.

Do they teach this in school while the kids are learning the song for the counties?

