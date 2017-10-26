Get a Peak Inside the New Twin Falls Police Department

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls Police Department is inviting the public to see the new Public Safety Campus this weekend during an open house. Twin Falls Police say the public will be able to see inside during tours after a ribbon cutting ceremony set for 10 a.m. on Saturday. The tours of the new complex, which used to be the old city offices, until 4 p.m. The mayor and city council members will be on-hand for the ceremony. The new facility creates more room for the police department and provides more private areas for victims to visit with police. City management vacated the building and moved to a temporary building on Shoshone and Main Street while a new city hall is under construction. Twin Falls Police encourage children to attend in costume as they participate in trick-or-treat activities during the open house.