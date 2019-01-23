Get Free Bacon On Anything For One Hour At Twin Falls McDonald’s

The majority of McDonald's locations in the United States are getting ready to offer something the company has never offered before. Bacon lovers, get ready to circle this date.

January 29, 2019, McDonald's will be offering free bacon on anything, for 60 minutes, according to a January 23 announcement at mcdonalds.com. The delicious offer will begin at 4 p.m. (local time). Customers will get two pieces of Applewood smoked bacon on any menu item of their choice, including hot fudge sundaes.

McDonald's offer is part of its promotion for the recent limited time addition of bacon to long time menu items like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Cheesy Bacon Fries. It sucks to be Alaska and Hawaii, as the first-ever bacon hour will not be offered in these states.

There are currently four McDonald's locations in Twin Falls. To view all the amazing bacon combinations you can create on January 29, click here .