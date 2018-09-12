Get Ready to Pay Through the Nose for Gas! You Were Warned!

Get ready for the price shock!

Depending on the length of the price spike it could have an impact on the President’s party in November and it won’t be pleasant

Yesterday I wrote about the hurricane being the cause of a short term spike in gasoline costs. Hours later it was revealed there has been a large draw down on U.S. oil supplies.

Analysts claim it wasn’t expected, although. A booming economy is lubricated with oil. The website oilprice.com has more if you click on this link .

A story from earlier this week suggests things would be even worse but President Trump has twisted the arms of the Saudi Royal family. More oil is coming to Aramco refineries in North America. Depending on the length of the price spike it could have an impact on the President’s party in November and it won’t be pleasant.