I voted for Donald Trump three times. I figured he was better than my alternatives. I like many of his policies. Energy prices have stabilized (gas is down), the border is secured, and Iran looks to be cowed (for now). I’m not so sure about the tariff regime. I don’t support selling chips to China, and sometimes it’s best to walk away from critics and not pick fights with Republicans in Congress.

Likewise, I Don't Celebrate Someone's Grisly Death

We’re told not to speak ill of the dead. Look, if people didn’t celebrate the death of Hitler, then something was wrong with them. But Rob Reiner wasn’t Hitler. I didn’t like his politics, and the constant allegations he made about the President’s character, but Reiner didn’t deserve his terrible fate. Many of us have had relatives or friends who suffer from mental illness and/or addiction. You try and do your best with them, even though there can be some danger involved. Trump’s response to the killing of Reiner and his wife is wrong. It’s heartless, and the man sometimes needs someone around him with the courage to say “Stop!”

Examine Your Conscience and See What's Buried

I still have friends, many of them in Idaho, who defend Trump no matter how he behaves. Those same people claim to be Christians, yet many of them treat the President like a deity. There’s a gap between professing your faith and your lack of humanity. Trump isn’t always right. You’re not always right. I’m not always right. It would be nice to see the President show some humility and put aside his personal animus. If you truly support the man, you would be explaining that he’s locking the door to his own entrance into heaven.