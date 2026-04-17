Some people like living among the dead. It’s a quiet experience. A couple of years ago, I visited Cherry Creek in Nevada. It was incredibly quiet the day I was there, to the point I was uncomfortable. There’s a museum there, but it was closed. Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson told me it usually is. I don’t believe there are many visitors. It’s off Route 93 by a considerable distance. A good 25 miles north of McGill, which is also sparsely populated.

Isolation has its Reward

If anyone was home in Cherry Creek, they would have plenty of warning that you’re coming. The road into town from the highway crosses a valley below for several miles. Some people are potentially there because, in the middle of the relics, there are some very nice and modern homes. The place is a nod to freedom. Traffic is about nil, and wanderers may not stay long with the Hills Have Eyes vibe. I suspect if you don’t need a lot of human contact, it’s an ideal place to live.

If you like to explore history, you can probably reach out to the museum and find a day and time when it’s open. Check out this link.

The Whole State Looks to Be Haunted

I visited on a warm summer day, one late morning. I had been in Ely, staying at the historic hotel that was built in 1929 (some people say it’s haunted, too!) I could write a couple of thousand words about that experience, including the Russian tourists I met who were in love with the Old West. Another time.