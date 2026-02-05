I can’t say I’ve seen a ghost. I’ve seen odd things, but I’m not quite sure what constitutes a ghost. One night a couple of years ago, I was working late in the building, and I swear I saw a shadow pass along a hallway wall. It was round, about head high, and moved silently. People I work with have some hair-raising stories about their own experiences, but it’s an old building that gets buffeted by high winds. On some windy days, it sounds like tiny feet are running across the roof. It could be pinecones dropping off the trees on two sides of the radio station.

I Get an Easy, Creepy Feeling

While I haven’t seen a clearly defined ghost, I’ve had the feeling at times that I’m not alone. One summer day, I visited a ghost town in Shoshone County. I stood in the middle of the street, taking pictures, when I had the feeling that I was being watched from several directions. Some of these old mining towns were the sites of gun battles, and people were killed. After I drove away, I stopped about a mile away, got out of the car, and took a few pictures of rock cairns. Suddenly, I felt the same presence.

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...

Something Else Is Here

I’m clearly not an expert in the paranormal, and I listen to Coast-to-Coast on the radio for amusement. But I’m sure we’re dealing with something beyond our comprehension. I’ve lived in other parts of the country and never had any experiences as strong as those that have touched me in Idaho.