Hunt Ghosts At Idaho TB Hospital In Gooding; If You Dare

The Idaho Tuberculosis Hospital has been featured on the Travel Channel Ghost Adventures and now you can see just how haunted it is yourself. I have heard some pretty scary things and I am intrigued.

It is literally being labeled as a ghost hunt at the Idaho Tuberculosis Hospital. The official location on the event on Facebook is the Gooding University Inn and Resort. Ghost hunts start on Friday March 12th and there are multiple hunts available through Halloween, you know, just in case you want to go on an EXTREME ghost hunt.

If you want to see if you can find yourself a ghost, it starts at 8:30 p.m. and runs until 4 a.m. if you don't plan on staying the night. If you are planning on braving it and sleeping there because, well you're crazy, the event ends at 10 a.m. Definitely sounds like ghost time to me. Although I never did understand why ghosts only come out at night and in the scariest places.

If you want to be part of it you can purchase tickets for $129-$149. It is $149 if you are planning on staying in a private room over night.

According to the website, some of the scariest places in the hospital are the basement (duh), the attic (also duh), and the rooms with no guests. I know it seems a little early for spooky talk but I would rather do the ghost hunt on any day but Halloween.

