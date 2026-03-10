According to one Idahoan, homicide and fraud are part of a cover-up when it comes to employing illegal immigrants. I received an anonymous letter two weeks ago. The writer explained he didn’t leave a return address or a name because he feared for his life. He listens to KLIX and believes some of our guests need a better understanding of the seamy side of an underground economy. Per his wish, I forwarded the letter on to three people he cited who he believes should see his testimony. They were State Senator Brian Lenney, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, and Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon.

He Says the Crooks are Draining the Treasury

The anonymous writer details fraud to the tune of what could be hundreds of thousands of dollars on the local level, and he says there are people here illegally who’ll kill to keep people quiet. The writer claims a fellow he worked with was gunned down by a Mexican coworker, who then fled the United States and remains at large. You may have your doubts, but Dorothy Moon believes the letter warrants an investigation by the state Attorney General.

How High Up Does this Go?

If any of what the man says is true, then there must be people in politics who know, and they’re keeping a lid on the story. Why? Are they protecting a big donor or donors? Do they count the crooked employers as friends? The allegations are so broad it would imply a conspiracy of silence from Boise to Washington, D.C.

Let me know your thoughts by dropping me a line at bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com.

I've included a screenshot of a portion of the letter:

