Girl Struck and Killed by Pickup in Nampa, Another Injured

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Treasure Valley police say one juvenile was struck and killed by a pickup truck while another girl was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Namap Police Department, officers responded a little after 4 p.m. when the two girls were hit by a Ford F-150 pickup at Midland Blvd and Roosevelt Ave in Nampa. Police say a group of three girls had tried to cross Midland Blvd as the Ford was turning south onto the street. One of the girls died at the scene while the other was taken to an area hospital.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Ford remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The incident remains under investigation.