Two Pictures Tell the Story of Incinerated Idaho

My buddy, Mike McFadyen, has a ranch in Camas County.

Used with permission of Mike McFadyen. Used with permission of Mike McFadyen. loading...

He had clear skies yesterday but woke up this morning to some serious haze. Smokey skies aren’t unusual; in Idaho and the western states. It’s not unusual to see big fires drift smoke from west to east across the continent, but Mike lives more than 140 miles due south of Stanley, the epicenter of the Wapiti Fire. Either winds are blowing from the north straight south, or the smoke is now so thick in the air that it’s spreading in every direction. Far and wide. Mike’s before and after pictures are above.

The Custer County Sheriff took some pictures late Wednesday in Stanley. It makes you wonder how anyone can see their fingers at the ends of their arms.



I’m not going to let this go. The carnage we’re seeing wasn’t necessary. This is the result of forest management done to please the hemp clothing crowd. Now their efforts to save a garden slug or two have resulted in the loss of wildlife, livestock, pets, homes and what was one of the finest forests in the Americas. This is being repeated across the continent by people who are personally governed by emotions and haven’t considered anything beyond tomorrow when it comes to their actions. We used to say these types were a couple of beers short of a six-pack. Not playing with a full deck. Or not the sharpest tools in the shed.

We called them other things, but I’m not supposed to publish the names.

I’ve been told you can get more flies with honey, but trying to reason with these walking pustules doesn’t work. We need action, and we need it from people in local and state government if the deep state in Washington won’t listen. Who in state government dares to come forward?

Governor Brad Little is firing off executive orders on boys playing girls' sport. It grabs a headline and is for a campaign resume. It’s nothing more than a nice sentiment. But he sure won’t take any risks as his constituents are choking on smoke and watching their homes and farms go up in flames.