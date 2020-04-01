TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-All counties within the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) now have at least one or more confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as Gooding County reports its first confirmed case.

SCPHD reports the person who became ill is a woman in her 50's and did not need to be hospitalized; she is home with mild symptoms. How she became ill is under investigation.

There are 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 eight counties that make up the health district. Blaine County has the highest count of cases at 256, and two deaths, while the number confirmed in Twin Falls has jumped to 17 since the last update.