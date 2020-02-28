Gordmans to Close Meridian Store this Spring

When Gordmans filed for bankruptcy in 2017, they closed one of their three locations in the Treasure Valley.

The location on Parkcenter Boulevard in Southeast Boise didn't survive a nationwide wave of Gordmans closings, but the locations in the Village at Meridian and Treasure Valley Marketplace in Nampa remained open. They were operated by Stage Stores, the company who bought out the Gordmans brand after the discount chain's bankruptcy filing.

Three years later, the Meridian store is slated to close this spring. We were initially tipped off by a Facebook post made by a Gordmans employee who was struggling with the news. According to her post, the store's final day in business is May 30.

We stopped by the store to confirm the closure in person. The Meridian location has already begun liquidation sales offering customers 10-30% off everything in the store. Those discounts are expected to increase as the store moves into it's final weeks.

When the Parkcenter store was open, I was a frequent Gordmans shopper because it was right across the street from my apartment. However, I never had the motivation to drive out to the Meridian store until early January. I stopped in to try and find a dress for the Governor's Ball and was pretty turned off by the way the store was set up. It felt incredibly disorganized and looked more like a Ross than the Gordmans that I had fallen in love with. While I certainly feel sad for the hardworking employees who will be out of a job when this location closes, I'll be honest...if this is what Stage has turned all of their Gordmans locations into, it doesn't feel like a big loss this time.

Update 10 a.m.: Our listeners in Canyon County tell us the Nampa store also has up signs indicating that they will be going out of business. Liquidation sales at that location have already began.