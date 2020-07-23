Gov. Little: Stage Four for Two More Weeks, Wear a Mask

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-During a press conference at the office of the health district that serves the Treasure Valley Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho will remain in Stage Four as several areas in the state has seen increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases. During the press briefing at the Central District Health Thursday morning, Gov. Little said the state will work with local health districts to mitigate the continued coronavirus outbreak as the state has seen an increase in confirmed cases in Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls, and Bonneville counties.

Already, the Central District Health Board of Directors voted to mandate the usage of face coverings for citizens while in public. Additionally, people in Bonneville County will need to wear masks in public and large gatherings are limited. Blaine County has also mandated the use of masks for people while in public with some exceptions to the outdoors and when eating in public. Gov. Little has said before he would not call for a statewide mandate on masks, but did strongly encourage Idahoans to wear them during the press conference.

The chief epidemiologist for the Idaho, Dr. Christine Hahn said there have been several areas of the state have had an increase in emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms, which is a bench mark the state uses to gauge the status of the virus. She said that bench mark is a "showstopper" in advancing the state forward in the staged reopening. State health officials do not want the health care system to become overwhelmed by the virus.