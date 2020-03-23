Gov. Little Holds COVID-19 Press Conference

Idaho Governor Brad Little held a press conference the afternoon of March 23, 2020, to give an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The 4 p.m. press conference was held in the Governor's Ceremonial Office and only credentialed media members were allowed in.

Even though others couldn't physically be in the meeting, it was streamed on Idaho Public Television online.

During the conference, Little updated Idahoans on proactive ways the State is helping people living here. At the time of the conference, there were 47 confirmed cases in Idaho.

"Our goal is to slow the spread, like in this chart, of coronavirus," Little said. "I'm committed on making all decisions based on science."

Little went on to say two proclamations would be signed today.

The first was in regard to the help he asked from others last week. Little said within a week more than 125 rules were able to be waived to help people more efficiently respond to their declared emergency. He also said the proclamation would include broadening the use of telehealth. He went on to say the proclamation would streamline licensure of nurses and professionals in order to help retired people come back to help if needed because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also mentioned Medicaid has suspended copay requirements, so people will still be able to get their required medication for diseases.

The second proclamation Little said would be signed today will extend the state tax filing deadline by 60 days. This gives people until June 15, 2020, to file their state taxes.

During the conference Little also encouraged washing hands, staying in groups of ten or less, and practicing social distancing.