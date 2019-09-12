Proposals Sought for Upcoming Serve Idaho Conference

(KLIX) – Nonprofit and community leaders may submit proposals for the next annual conference of Serve Idaho.

The annual conference is scheduled for March 4, 2020 with the theme, “Learning, Leading, Serving.”

Organizers of the conference are seeking proposals covering a broad range of topics in volunteer management, leadership and professional development, the Idaho Department of Labor said in a recent news release.

Serve Idaho, which encourages voluntary public service and volunteerism throughout the Gem State, is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor.

The labor department explains that the conference “brings together a community of nonprofit/public leaders and volunteer coordinators from across Idaho to learn and discuss how to better engage their communities, organizations and volunteers.”

The purpose of the conference is to foster diverse and inclusive environments, as well as to learn best practices, strategies and new ways of doing business from the state’s best thinkers and practitioners of service and volunteerism.

The target audience, according to news release, includes:

Nonprofit and public leaders/volunteer management staff who want to enhance their skills in the nonprofit sector.

People who want to foster diverse organizational cultures, especially in the area of volunteer management.

AmeriCorps members and program directors looking to expand their skills.

Interested parties may complete the online Request for Proposals form. Deadline for submission is Oct. 31. Speakers will be informed of their selection status by Nov. 11.

“Benefits of speaking at the Serve Idaho Conference 2020 include free conference admission for up to two co-presenters as well as statewide visibility and recognition,” the labor department said.