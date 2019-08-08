Idaho Volunteer Organization Receives $1.2 Million Grant

(KLIX) – Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, recently received a grant for more than $1.2 million.

The grant, which is one of several given to Idaho organizations, came from the Corporation for National and Community Service to fund AmeriCorps programs in 2019-2020. The grants, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor, support the service of 177 AmeriCorps members statewide.

In 2018, the Corporation for National and Community Service committed more than $5.5 million to support Idaho communities through national service initiatives. This federal investment leveraged more than $3.3 million in other resources to strengthen community impact, build local support and increase return on taxpayer dollars.

Idaho groups receiving grants include: