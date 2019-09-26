(KLIX) – A number of organizations in the Gem State may be eligible for federal funding, according to information from the Idaho Department of Labor.

The department said recently that nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations in Idaho, as well as Indian tribes and local governments, are eligible for federal funding through the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, a division of the labor department, said in a news release that interested organizations have until Nov. 8 to submit an application for the grants that would support the cost of running an AmeriCorps program.

Additional information from the department explains:

A notice of intent to apply for a grant must be filed by 5 p.m. mountain time Oct. 4. A technical assistance call will be held Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. mountain time MDT. Serve Idaho and the Corporation for National and Community Service provide funding for the following focus areas: disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, veterans and military families.

It said that individual grant awards vary in amount based on the size and complexity of the AmeriCorps programs.

For more information about the grant opportunity, click on this Serve Idaho page.