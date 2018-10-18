Nomination Deadline for Brightest Star Awards Has Been Extended

The nomination deadline for Idaho’s Brightest Star awards has been extended.

The annual award program is presented by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, and recognizes outstanding Idaho volunteers in a variety of categories. The deadline has been extended until Oct. 26, according to a news release by the Idaho Department of Labor.

To be eligible, nominees must be Idaho residents who have performed volunteer service in 2018. Companies must conduct business in Idaho to be eligible. If the company’s headquarters are out of state, local affiliates must be engaged in local volunteer activities. Individuals may submit more than one nomination per category or in multiple categories.

Nomination categories are:

Individual

Student – 19 years-old and younger

Veteran

Individual – 55 years-old and older

Business

Nonprofit/Civic Organization

Teacher/Professor

To fill out the form, click here .