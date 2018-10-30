Governor Otter Gets Behind Proposition 2 on Medicaid Expansion

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter has announced his support for Proposition 2 that would expand Medicaid coverage in the state with a little more than a week away from the November 6, election. Idahoans for Health Care made the announcement Monday evening that the governor supports the ballot initiative that would reportedly provide healthcare for 62,000 residents that fall in the healthcare coverage gap. “Allowing the healthcare coverage gap to persist any longer is not an option,” said Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter in a prepared statement. “We cannot continue to let hardworking Idahoans go without healthcare. I’m proud that the citizens of Idaho have come up with a solution to solve this long-standing problem. Proposition 2 will provide healthcare to 62,000 Idahoans and it’ll bring $400 million of our tax dollars back to Idaho. In addition, Proposition 2 will keep our rural hospitals and county clinics open. I strongly support expanding healthcare to folks who need it. It’s good sense and it’s the right thing to do.” Gov. Otter is not running for re-election; Lt. Governor Brad Little is running on the Republican ticket while former state legislator Paulette Jordan is running on the Democratic ticket. Jordan is in support of passing Proposition 2 while little hasn't publicly supported it. On Little's website it states on the topic of healthcare: "Obamacare regulations have made Idahoans’ healthcare costs soar beyond all reason. Idahoans need more control over our healthcare along with fewer federal mandates, and I will pledge to every Idahoan that I will fight to control and lower health

care costs in Idaho."