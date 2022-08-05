Finding affordable healthcare these days isn't easy. We all need it, but paying for it and getting the best service is difficult. With the weather in Idaho, you are likely to get sick. If that doesn't send you to the doctors, then at some point you will likely sprain an ankle, fall, and find yourself hurt when camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, or doing one of the many activities in Idaho. It is inevitable to not get hurt at some point with spending so much time outdoors. If an incident does happen, you need good healthcare, but are you prepared? Compared to other states, how does Idaho's healthcare compare to others?

The Best and Worst States for Healthcare

Credit: monkeybusinessimages Credit: monkeybusinessimages loading...

When it comes to having healthcare, some states offer better choices than others. A list released by WalletHub recently ranked the states in the United States from which one offers the best healthcare to offers the worst. They used three main categories, such as cost, access, and outcomes. Based on these criteria, it was determined that Rhode Island offers the best healthcare in the United States. They were just ahead of Massachusetts and Hawaii to round out the top three. Massachusetts was number one in access and outcomes, while Maryland was number one in cost. The state with the worst healthcare was Mississippi, just ahead of Alabama and Louisiana, to make up the bottom three.

How is Idaho's Healthcare?

Credit: LightFieldStudios Credit: LightFieldStudios loading...

When it comes to Idaho and its healthcare, they rank 26 on the list. Idaho is 31 in cost, 45 in access, and 9 in outcomes. Outcomes are the most important here, meaning they can help most of their patients, but the problem is that access to healthcare in Idaho is hard to come by, and ranks as one of the worst. Only Utah has fewer beds per capita when it comes to hospitals, and when it comes to physicians, Idaho has the fewest per capita of any state. While this is bad news for everyone needing healthcare, it is good news if you work in the medical field and are looking for a job.

While Idaho may not have the best healthcare, they do have positive outcomes more often than not, and the cost, while more than half the country, isn't the highest either. If possible, make sure to live near healthcare facilities, so access will not be a problem. If you aren't happy with the healthcare options here, you can either find another place to live or spend your life in a bubble, which could be fun. Stay safe, stay healthy, and hopefully, you won't find yourself needing much assistance if possible. You can click the link above to see the full list and breakdown.

