I’m Surprised More People Aren’t Killed at Twin Falls Blind Corners

You’d think the wack-a-doodles on Twin Falls City Council would get serious and stop wasting time on U.S. immigration policy.

I love you brother but there are more pressing local issues.

There’s a reason Chris Talkington never got beyond Council over three decades. Extremist liberals have a limited appeal in Idaho politics. As for Greg Lanting, who the heck is Greg virtue signaling?

Such as blind corners and obstructed traffic signs. City Council is supposed to deal with quality of life matters. I’m shocked by the number of blind corners I turn on if I don’t take a direct arterial home from work. I’m surprised there aren’t more accidents.

You have to try and make a blind turn and through one of the gorges called drainage ditches. A policeman shared with me not long ago the number of accidents daily in Twin Falls. It may be good for the body shop lobby but the majority is S.O.L.

Maybe we need some new members of Council attuned to public concerns versus appeasing editors at the Times-News!